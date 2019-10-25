Resources
Ruthann Sisk Obituary
Ruthann Sisk, of New Richmond Ohio, passed away on October 23, 2019 after battling nine months of brain cancer. Surrounded by love in the comfort of her home, Ruthann passed peacefully. Ruthann is survived by her husband, Steve Frizzell; son, Kyle (Beth) Frizzell; & brother, Richard (Anita) Sisk. Ruthann is predeceased by her father & mother, Donald & Ruth Sisk & sister, Linda McKnight, of Reynoldsburg, OH. Ruthann, originally from Reynoldsburg, earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration at the University of Cincinnati & went on to become a Certified Public Accountant for the Ohio State Auditor's Office. She retired as the Assistant Deputy Chief of the Southwestern Ohio region and received many accolades for her accomplishments. Ruthann was regarded by many as kind & humble and enjoyed traveling, hosting parties, & craft beer. Ruthann will be deeply missed. A memorial celebration will be held at the home of the Sisk/Frizzells in the months to follow.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 2019
