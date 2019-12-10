Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
5501 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-4884
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion UCC
Indian Mound & Montgomery Rd.
Norwood, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Zion UCC
Indian Mound & Montgomery Rd.
Norwood, OH
View Map
Ruthelma Hull Obituary
Ruthelma Hull

Sycamore Twp. - (nee Roberts). Age 91. Passed away Dec. 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Orville R. Hull. Devoted mother of Sharon (nee Hull) (Keith) Sparks, Kimberli (the late Jerry) Otto & the late Terry Hull. Loving grandmother and "Nana" of Dawn, Matthew, Abbey, Cynthia, Tammy, Melissa, Andrea, Rachael & Lyndsie. Great grandmother of 11. Longtime member of Zion UCC, Indian Mound & Montgomery Rd., Norwood, OH 45212; where a memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 11am until service at 12noon. Memorials may be made to Aplastic Anemia Foundation. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
