1/
Ryan Joseph Sullivan
1993 - 2020
{ "" }
Ryan Joseph Sullivan

Kettering - Ryan Sullivan (26), passed away unexpectedly of a sudden heart ailment on July 11th, 2020. Ryan, beloved son of Faith and Jeff Nieman and Bob Sullivan was born Oct. 19, 1993 in Huntington, NY. He is survived by Barbara Hubner (grandmother), Patricia Sullivan (grandmother), brother, Shane Sullivan and many loving Aunts and Uncles. He will be missed dearly by the love of his life Chloe Pavuk and many, many friends.

Graduated 2012 from Loveland High School and a 2016 graduate from University of Dayton with B.S in Mechanical Engineering.

There will be a celebration of Ryan's life on Friday, July 31st with a Christian Service at 10:00am at 2227 Trinity Dr. Middletown, OH 45044, the property of a very kind, generous friend. Following the service there will be time to share and cherish memories of Ryan's life until 1:30pm.

We ask that everyone wear masks and practice 6ft social distancing, as we do not want to compromise anyone's health. Please be safe.

To see full obituary text, please visit www.cremationcincinnati.com under obituaries.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Cremation Services
129 N Riverside Ave
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 575-7332
