Sala Werthaiser
Werthaiser, Sala, nee Waldmann, Holocaust Survivor, age 96, passed away February 13, 2020, beloved wife of the late Harry Werthaiser, devoted mother of Larry (Iris) Werthaiser and Marvin (Mindy) Werthaiser, dear sister of the late Sam Waldman, loving grandmother of Melissa (Stefan) Hunter, Joshua (Ashley) Werthaiser, Hailey (Brian) Parnes, great grandmother of Alexis & Rebecca Hunter, Shane, Ari & Eli Werthaiser, Sienna, Adrianna & Ashton Parnes. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249, Friday February 14, 11:00 A.M. Shiva will be held at the residence of Larry & Iris Werthaiser 3157 Socialville-Foster Road, Maineville, OH 45039, Sunday February 16 from 5:00- 8:00 P.M. with Minyan at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center or Adath Israel Congregation. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020