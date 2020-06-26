Sallie Krieg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sallie Krieg

Cincinnati - Sallie Krieg (nee Hoskins). Beloved wife of the late Stanley E. Dear mother of Cindy (Rick) Henkel, Sharon (Bill) Cook and Jim (Roxanne) Krieg. Loving grandma of Jonathan, David (Allison), Laura (Jonathan), Rachel, Becky (Tony), Sean (Shelby) and Brett (Corrin). Great-grandma of William, Hayden and Harper. Sister of Bonnie Corum. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. Retiree of Cincinnati Bell. Passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Age 89 years. Visitation will be held on Wed., July 1, 2020 from 4 - 6 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A private funeral service will be held on Thurs., July 2. A live stream link for the service will be available at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral
www.springgrove.org
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved