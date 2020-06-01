Sally Gecks
Cincinnati - Sally C. (nee Best) Gecks dear wife of 35 years to David A. Gecks. Devoted mother of Stephen Gecks. Sister of Phil (Alejandra) Best and Bob (Peggy) Best. Sally passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 65. Memorials may be made to Right to Life, 1802 W. Galbraith Road Cincinnati 45239. For full obituary, please visit frederickfh.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
