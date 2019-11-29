Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
1927 West Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
John Wesley United Methodist Church
1927 West Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
Sally James Obituary
Sally James

Greenhills - Sally James. Beloved wife of the late Judd H. James for 44 years. Devoted mother of Judd R. (Karen) James, Gena (Trent) Emeigh, Dotti L. Aikens, Will (Jennifer) James, and Brian (Jeanne) James. Cherished grandmother of Melissa, Heather, Logan, Brady, Betsy, Sarah, and Lydia. Sally passed away on November 26, 2019 at the age of 83 years. She was an active member of John Wesley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from 10:30 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 PM at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 1927 West Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Private interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
