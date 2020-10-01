Sally L. Hornberger
Colerain Twp. - Sally L. Hornberger, beloved sister of John Hornberger (Karen) of Roswell, GA. Preceded in death by her brother Jim Hornbergher (Peggy), and dearest friend Cecelia R. Folk. Survived by loving family members and friends. Passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Age 84. Former resident of Rising Sun, IN. After retiring from Cincinnati Public Schools, where she was a teacher and reading specialist. She moved to the peaceful banks of the Ohio River, where she enjoyed the beauty of nature and her passion for reading. As in life, her generosity continues on, Sally donated her body to U.C. College of Medicine. No services. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com