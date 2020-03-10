Services
Milford - Sally J. Philhower "Peggy", wife of the late Raymond Joe Philhower, Sr., devoted mother of Terry (Sherry) Philhower, Ray (Lynn) Philhower, Sheryl (Mike) Ernst and Darrell (Patti) Philhower, grandmother of 16, great-grandmother 27, dear sister of Pat Rook and preceded in death by 6. Passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 88. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Friday, March 13th from 10 AM until time of services beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Goshen Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
