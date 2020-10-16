Sally Wolf



Sally Louise Wolf passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, after living a long and full life. She is survived by her seven children: Walter R. Wolf (Rita), Randy Wolf (Kim), Lauri Stevenson (Dennis), Shari Brown (Wally), Larry Wolf (Krista), Debbie Wolf, Daniel Wolf (Katia), as well as 21 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.



She was born Sarah Louise Church on April 9, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Raymond & Sarah Church. She attended Withrow High and graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1955, along with her sweetheart Walter Wolf.



The two were married on October 22, 1955 at Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church. Their honeymoon was a trek across America on Route 66, eventually landing in California where Walt was to be stationed at the Oxnard Air Force Base.



In 1957 they put down roots in Santa Barbara raising seven children. Sally settled into the overwhelming role of full time mom, chef, counselor, and operations manager of "The Wolf Pack."



In the early 1970's, Walt & Sally fully dedicated their lives to Jesus Christ and became active in church, ministries, seminars and retreats. Sally's well worn bible, holds her handwritten notes and multi-colored highlights from years of study. She lived for sharing Jesus with everyone.



In 1995, Sally & Walt moved to Gilbert, Arizona to be close to family and enjoy "semi-retirement". They relished large family gatherings and grandkids' sporting events, recitals, and school plays.



In 2017, Walt and Sally returned to California. After 62 years of marriage, Walt passed away while Sally battled her own health issues. She was determined to be strong for Walt in his final days. Over the next three years she was able to attend her son's wedding in London, her granddaughter's wedding in Sedona and see another great-grandchild born.



Then on July 26, 2020, after continual health issues, Sally stepped over into heaven to be rejoined with her love Walt. I suspect God said to her:



"Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord." - Matthew 25:21



The family will be holding a small outdoor celebration of her life on October 22, 2020 at 3:00pm in Ventura, California, for family and friends. If you are interested in attending please email Lauri Stevenson at JobJoy@adelphia.net.









