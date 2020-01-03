Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Saviour Church
4136 Myrtle Ave
Deer Park, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Saviour Church
4136 Myrtle Ave
Deer Park, OH
Deer Park - Age 28. Passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved son of Erin (Brian) Taylor & Charles Hurd. Sam is survived by his parents, his son Owen, Sister Hannah, Step-sister Rachael, Step-brother Brian Jr. and Katie Costello, mother of Owen. He is also survived by his Grandmothers Virginia Edgington & Joan Hurd, preceded in death by Grandfathers Donald Edgington & John Hurd, also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends. Visitation will be at St. Saviour Church, 4136 Myrtle Ave., Deer Park on Tuesday, January 7 from 9AM until time of mass at 11AM. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
