|
|
Samson Irving
Cincinnati - Samson Irving, III. Beloved husband of the late Caryl (nee Hill) Crew. Devoted father of Cathy (Robert) Murphy, Sam (Jim) Crew and Brad (Adrienne) Crew. Loving grandfather of Caroline, Brody, Kate, Elise, Samantha, Max and Lauren. Loving son of Samson I Crew and Elizabeth Pugh Crew Crossett. Brother of William (Bill) Crew. Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 at the age of 79. Sam's career spanned over 55 years in the Cincinnati area construction industry. If Sam wasn't reading engineering plans, he was putting paint to canvas, indulging in his passion of western art. He will be remembered for his wit and ability to relate to anyone who crossed his path. He will be missed by family and friends, both old and new. Services will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning at 10am at Norman Chapel, Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232. Reception to follow at Terrace Park Country Club at Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to www.hospiceofcincinnati.org or ArtWorks of Cincinnati, www.artworkscincinnati.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019