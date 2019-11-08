|
|
Samuel "Sam" Evans
Cincinnati - Samuel "Sam" Evans, beloved husband of Debbie Evans of 38 years. Loving father of Tony (Sarah), Chris (Becky), Paul (Allie), Tracy (Brian) and Nikki. Cherished grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of Marie Hughes. Passed away, Thursday, November 7th, 2019. Age 78. Visitation Mon. Nov. 11th from 5PM-8PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Funeral Service Tue. Nov. 12th at 10AM also at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019