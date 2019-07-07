|
Samuel Joseph Kent
Sarasota, FL. - Samuel Joseph Kent died June 30th after a 17-month long battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and children when he passed in his home in Sarasota, Florida.
Sam was a gregarious, outgoing, and high-energy friend, father, worker, and husband. He was the life of any room, always sharing stories, food, and a good laugh. He attempted to capture all the beauty of life through his love of photography, traveling the world and scuba diving to the ocean's depths. A highlight of these adventures was his trip to Greece to the mountain village where his maternal grandfather was born and raised.
Sam, alongside his partner and wife Libby, served by feeding people and feeding them well. Not only did the two raise four children, they fed a lot of people along the way. From family dinners to large community gatherings, both the quality (and quantity) of food encouraged second helpings by all.
Sam's "foodie" journey really began in his parents' fried chicken joint, the Hitching Post. He cultivated a career in the food industry which included cooking in a variety of restaurants, then serving Evergreen Retirement Home in Cincinnati, OH, and eventually becoming a Regional Director of Dining Services for Senior Lifestyle Corporation. Work was important to him and he chose to serve with dedication and care.
When Sam wasn't working he loved to garden, harvesting hundreds of tomatoes for his famous salsa and riding his motorcycle to buy fresh corn from the local fields. Larger than life, he always delved into whatever brought him joy, especially his wife and kids. Whether it be serving as "soup dad" or providing a listening ear, he showed up lovingly. He was our beloved Big Greek Dad, Sammy J, and Papou. And of course, he always took pride in being a Colerain Cardinal. We will miss his food, his spirit, the way he could disarm any tension with a simple witty comment, and his unabashed love of life.
Sam is preceded in death by his mother and father Beatrice and Alex Kent. He lives on through his wife of 40 years Libby, children Gabe, Alexis, Jaime, and Stefan, and granddaughter Piper.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20th at 1:00 pm at St. James Episcopal Church at 3207 Montana Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. A reception will follow the service.
Remembrances may be made to Serenity Recovery Network in Cincinnati, OH or the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019