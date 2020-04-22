Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Sandra D. Wetzel (nee Meece) beloved wife of David L. Wetzel, devoted mother of Michelle (Mike) Foppi, Joshua (Angela) Lawson, and the late Nathan Lawson, loving grandmother of Jayson, Brianna, and Adam, dear sister of Calvin, Roger, Jeffrey, and the late Brenda and Timothy. Died April 22, 2020 at age 62 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Private Service. Memorials to the SPCA. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
