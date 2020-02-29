|
Sandra Dennison
Milford - Dennison, Sandra K., (nee Genet), beloved wife of Rick Dennison, devoted mother of Nate (Laura) Dennison, loving grandmother of Noah Dennison, dear sister of Ed (Connie) Genet, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, age 68, residence Milford, OH. The family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Wednesday, March 4, 6-8 PM. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Clermont County Special Olympics, c/o Carol Ottman, 3637 Hopper Ridge Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020