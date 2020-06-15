Sandra Desatnik
Cincinnati - Desatnik, Sandra, nee Katz, age 86, passed away June 14, 2020, beloved wife of Dr. Edward Desatnik, devoted mother of Sheri Desatnik, Brian Desatnik (Candida Neal) and Lisa Desatnik, dear sister of Phyllis Freedman & Stewart Katz (Pearl), loving grandmother of Kalianni Neal-Desatnik. Private Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.