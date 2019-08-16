|
Sandra Fancher
Blue Ash - Sandra Fancher (née Moran) passed away peacefully on August 13th at the age of 68 years old. Sandy was born October 29, 1950 to parents Paul and Dorothy Moran (preceded in death). She is survived by her two brothers: Rod Moran and Greg Moran; sister-in-law: Jenny Moran; her niece Allison Dye (née Moran). Her daughters: Christie Hughes and Jodi Boyd. Her grandchildren: Josh, Justin, Jonathan, Abby, and Jake.Memorial services will be held at a later date by the family. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 16, 2019