Sandra Harris
Cincinnati - HARRIS, Sandra Stewart, age 86, passed away on March 16, 2020 in Cincinnati. Sandy is survived by her husband, Albert E Harris, by their two sons, David and John of Cincinnati, by their two daughters, Susan of Belmont, Massachusetts and Emily Johnson of Portland, Oregon, and by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sandy was a native of Syracuse, New York. She moved to Cincinnati with her husband in 1957 and they have resided primarily in Hyde Park. She was a graduate of the Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, got her Bachelors degree at Wellesley College and her Masters degree at the University of Cincinnati. Both of Sandy's degrees were focused heavily on the natural sciences. She was a lifelong champion of the natural world and a tireless advocate for anything that might bring any of us closer to nature in our daily lives. For some years she was a grade-school science and math teacher, and she was co-founder of a local Girl Scouts troop. With her husband, and often their children, she traveled widely on every continent except Antarctica, with particular focus on Europe during three years that they lived in Belgium, where she quickly became comfortable with French and then initiated a popular English language speaking course for elderly Brussels citizens. In her recent years Sandy was afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease, which progressively slowed her mental and physical pace, but somehow never could dampen her overwhelmingly positive outlook or make even the slightest dent in her famous always-loving smile. There will be no public service, but the family plans to arrange and announce a gathering and reception to celebrate Sandy's life, just as soon as the condition of the world once again makes things like that possible for all of us.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020