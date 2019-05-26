|
|
Sandra Kaylor
Cincinnati - Sandra Kaylor (nee Greer), beloved wife of Donald Kaylor of 25 years. Loving mother of Greg Greer, and dear stepmother of Ronald, Rodney, and Ginger Kaylor and Christy Gosser. Cherished grandmother of Tiffany Vinup, and Alexis, Josh, Joey, Brett, Brenna, Chelsey, and Vanessa Kaylor. Loved sister of Mike Greer, Paulette Schneider, Susan Necessary, and Lisa Foucht. Passed away Thursday, May 23rd, 2019. Age 77. Visitation Wed. May 29th from 3PM until time of Funeral Service at 5PM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019