Sandra L. Hassebrock
Anderson Township - Sandra L. Hassebrock, 80, of Anderson Township, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Inpatient Unit. She was born October 20, 1939 in Northern Kentucky, daughter of the late Clarence Cox and Dora Henderson Gillespie. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Karl W. Hassebrock Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Hassebrock. Sandra worked at Belterra Park for many years and was a member of Mt. Washington American Legion Post #484. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandkids and enjoyed cooking. She is survived by her children, Jeff Hassebrock, Karl Hassebrock Jr. and wife Deborah, Teresa Daugherty and husband Rick; grandchildren, Chelsey Hassebrock, Mary and Edward Hassebrock, Jeremy, Amanda, Kayla and Jenna Daugherty and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Withamsville. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019