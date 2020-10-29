Sandra L. Schram
SCHRAM, Sandra L. age 91, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, beloved wife of the late Marvin Schram, devoted mother of Julie Schram and Todd Schram, dear sister of Aaron Oberman. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Northern Hills Synagogue 5714 Fields Ertel Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249, Alzheimer's Association
Central Ohio Chapter 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215, or Memorial Sloan- Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com