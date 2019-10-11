|
|
Sandra M. Hirsch
Lawrenceburg - (Nee Stegner) of Lawrenceburg, IN, born January 11, 1946, died peacefully with her family on October 4, 2019. She was 73 and had worked for Comey & Shepherd Realty. Wife of William J. Hirsch; Mother of Kevin Schifrin; Sister of Carolyn "Susie" Terrell (Stegner); She was an avid golfer, driven businessperson, devoted wife, loving mother and great friend to all that knew her. Friends and family will miss her. Visitation at St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ, 3001 Queen City Ave. on SATURDAY from 6:00 PM unitl time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019