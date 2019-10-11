Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ
3001 Queen City Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ
3001 Queen City Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Hirsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra M. Hirsch


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sandra M. Hirsch Obituary
Sandra M. Hirsch

Lawrenceburg - (Nee Stegner) of Lawrenceburg, IN, born January 11, 1946, died peacefully with her family on October 4, 2019. She was 73 and had worked for Comey & Shepherd Realty. Wife of William J. Hirsch; Mother of Kevin Schifrin; Sister of Carolyn "Susie" Terrell (Stegner); She was an avid golfer, driven businessperson, devoted wife, loving mother and great friend to all that knew her. Friends and family will miss her. Visitation at St. Peter and St. Paul United Church of Christ, 3001 Queen City Ave. on SATURDAY from 6:00 PM unitl time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now