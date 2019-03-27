Sandra Marie Carter



Forest Park - CARTER, Sandra Marie (nee Reaves) - Beloved wife of James "Jim" Carter; Beloved mother of Rebecca (Steve) Novotni, Andrew Joseph Carter and the late Karen Sanders DeZarn; Dear grandmother of McKenzee, Abby, Ulysses, Katie, Joe and Grace; Sister of Steve (Susan) Reaves, Shari Erb, Shirley (Wes) Isaacs, Shawn (Felicia) Reaves; Preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Patricia Cravens-Reaves-Adams and two brothers Scott Reaves and Stewart Reaves. Sandra passed away peacefully on Monday March 25, 2019 at the age of 68. Although Sandra was primarily a stay at home mom, in 1991 she was the mayoral campaign manager for Joe Regase's successful bid. She chaired the St. Matthias Network of Care and was a staff member of the New Times monthly Forest Park publication and was named Citizen of the Year for Forest Park, a busy and talented woman; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthias Church 1050 Kemper Road Cincinnati, 45040 on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary