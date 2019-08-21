Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Colerain Twp. - GETTLE

Sandy A. (nee Reichert); Beloved wife of the late Walter "Buzz" Gettle III; Devoted mother of Chip (Kathy) Gettle and Tracy (Scott) Bauer; Dear grandmother of Vivian Gettle, Hans Bauer and Emma Bauer; Sister of Edward "Butch" (Beth) Reichert and Cindy (Bill) Stannus; Passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the age of 69; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon; Donations may be sent to Colerain Twp. Trustees, for the benefit of the Colerain Twp. Parks, 4200 Springdale Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45251; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019
Download Now