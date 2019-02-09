|
Sandy Conway
Palm Springs - Sandy Conway, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 10, 2018, at Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs, CA. She was born November 28, 1942 to Ray and Lillian Conway. She was a 1960 graduate of Highlands High School in Ft. Thomas, KY and she graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1964.
She met Diane Hathaway who became her domestic partner until Diane's passing in August 2018 and lived in Palm Springs, CA since 2007.
Sandy very energetic and she enjoyed solving problems. Sandy had an uncanny ability to impart ambition to others and reach people in a deep and positive way. She was especially fond of her niece Elizabeth (Lizzy) Conway.
She is survived by her brothers Jim and Tom Conway, both of Cincinnati, as well as her niece Elizabeth Conway.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019