Sandy German
- - age 87, passed away March 16, 2019, beloved husband of 66 years of Lee German, devoted father of Ron (Peggy) German, Mark (Julie) German, Laura (Michael) German Samuels and Robert (Brent Carter) German, dear brother of Jack (Sheila) German and the late Sid and Bill German, loving grandfather of Seanna German, Rachel Samuels and Danny Samuels, great grandfather of Kristen and Ryan Lewis. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Tuesday, March 19 at 1:00PM. Shiva will be observed Tuesday afternoon, immediately following the interment at The Kenwood, 5435 Kenwood Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to National Kidney Foundation of Greater Cincinnati (www.Kidney.org) would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2019