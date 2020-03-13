Resources
(nee Mayborg), beloved wife of Dave Rapien for 47 years. Loving mother of Lori Rapien and David (Mary) Rapien. Grandmother of Tyler Rapien, Andrew Roll, Brianna Rapien and Lacey Rapien. Great-grandmother of Addyson Rapien. Sister of Carol Ann Mayborg, Glenn "Buddy" (Shelly) Mayborg. Aunt of Ashley (Joe) Carroll, Amber Mayborg, Glenn "Buddy" Mayborg Jr. and Andrew Mayborg. Great aunt of Mila Carroll. Sister-in-law of Gary, Gail, Ken, Glenn, Roger, and Russell Rapien, Donna Grauvogel, Linda Blankenbuehler, and the late Mark Rapien. Sandy worked for St. Bernard Police Department for over 25 years. Visitation will be held at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., St. Bernard, on Tuesday, March 17 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to Life Center.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
