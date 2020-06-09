Sandy Wood
Sandy Wood

Ryland Heights - Sandra T Wood nee Meagher, 74 of Ryland Heights, KY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. She suffered many strokes in recent years. She taught friends, family, and doctors alike about the challenges of having and recovering from a stroke.

Sandy's greatest joy was spending time with her family and her friends. To know Sandy was to love her and she was the ultimate friend to many. Sandy attended Walnut Hills High School. Most recently it brought her so much joy to see her granddaughters attending Walnut Hills, making it three generations of Eagles.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Beulah Meagher, and her in-laws, Bill and Georgia Wood. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years Bill; her daughter, Sarah Evans (Jonathan) and her much adored grandchildren, Lilly Wood, Georgia "Grace", and William "Will" Joseph Evans.

Visitation: Friday, June, 12, 2020 from 3pm -7pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005. There will be a private family burial. Memorial contributions to The Stroke Research Program at UC Department of Emergency Medicine. 231 Albert Sabin Way Cincinnati, OH 45267 or the Evans Scholarship Program 2501 Patriot Boulevard Glenview, IL 60026-8022. Online condolences www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
