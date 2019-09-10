Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:45 PM
Love Bros. Cemetery
1619 Rosemont Ave.
Cinti, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sanford Weinstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sanford L. Weinstein


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sanford L. Weinstein Obituary
Sanford L. Weinstein

Cincinnati - Weinstein, Sanford L., age 76, passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2019, beloved husband of Deborah Leher Weinstein, devoted father of Michael (Jennifer) Weinstein & Joshua Weinstein (Fiance Rachel Soares), dear brother of Leonard (Beverly) Weinstein, loving grandfather of Aaron, Olivia & Ethan Weinstein. Graveside services Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2:45 P.M. at Love Bros. Cemetery, 1619 Rosemont Ave., Cinti, OH 45205. Friends may call on the family following the interment at the residence of Leonard & Beverly Weinstein. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Isaac M. Wise Temple or the Jewish Community Center would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sanford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now