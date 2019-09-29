|
|
Sanford Vint VanDerzee, Jr.
Cincinnati - VANDERZEE, Sanford Vint Jr. (Vint), age 82 of Cincinnati passed away on September 23, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. Born December 5, 1936 in Albany, NY to Sanford Vint VanDerzee, Sr. and Helen Sayles VanDerzee, he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Pieter Sayles VanDerzee. Vint is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Hermine Meissner VanDerzee, his children Dawn Cantrell, Douglas VanDerzee (Carrie), Kristen Ertel (the late Nick Ertel), Kimberley Garrison (Greg), Katherine VanDerzee (Troy Gottfried), 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Vint graduated from The Albany Academy in 1954 after which he served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Hazelwood and attended Amherst College. He donated his body to the University of Cincinnati Medical School. Donations may be made in his memory to or the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019