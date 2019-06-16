|
|
Sara Jones
Cincinnati - Sara Lou Jones was born December 18, 1925 in Union Springs, Alabama to Clifton Jones, Sr. and Pinkie Hawkins. Sara was called to rest on Monday, June 11, 2019. Her parents, her son; Jack Marvin Jones, Sr. and her grandson; Jack Marvin Jones, Jr. all precede her in death.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 19, at 10:00am at Bethel Baptist Church located at 2712 Alms Pl, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206 followed by the funeral services at 11:00am. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery following the service. Final arrangements entrusted to Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019