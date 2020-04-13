Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Sarah Ann (Farrand) Butler

Sarah Ann (Farrand) Butler Obituary
Sarah Ann (Farrand) Butler

Lebanon - Sarah Ann (Farrand) Butler. Beloved wife of the late Norman Butler. Devoted mother of Lori (John) Durham, Teri (Pete) Curran, and the late Rob (Jeannie) Butler. Grandmother of Samantha, Jeremy, Nikki, Allison, Rachel, and Abby. Predeceased by Russell. Survived by several other family members. She passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at age 85. Private funeral services will be held at Second Prairie Creek Cemetery (Terre Haute, IN). Donations can be made to nightsoundsradio.org or Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020
