Services
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes -Reading
8633 Reading Rd.,
Reading, OH
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes -Reading
8633 Reading Rd.
Reading, OH
Reading - Sarah Ann Ealy (née Deyell), beloved daughter of the late John and Hilda Devell. Dear mother of Thomas Lee Ealy, Cheryl Whitaker and the late Valerie J. Glancy. Loving companion Jon E Kraft. Sister of Robin (Mike)Yankura. Dear grandmother of Angela and Aaron Glancy, Eddie and John Whitaker and Brian Sears. Great-Grandmother of Timmy Marksch, Mariah Ravenscraft, Freya and Orion Whitaker, and Rylie Sears. Dear Aunt of Michele Hayes and Heather Campbell. Sarah passed May 13, 2019 at the age of 72. Visitation Friday May 17th from 6-8PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes -Reading, 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215 where funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18th at 10:30AM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 15, 2019
