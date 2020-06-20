Sarah Ann Singleton Lowry
1929 - 2020
Sarah Ann Singleton Lowry

Anderson Twp - Sarah Ann Singleton Lowry, age 90 of Anderson Twp., died June 17, 2020. She was born November 5th, 1929 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Dr. William and Catharine Singleton. She was known to everyone as Sally. She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years Dr. Francis J. Lowry, her three children James Lowry (Letha), Nancy Lowry and Melinda Lewis (Thomas) and three grandchildren, Megan Lowry, Catharine Lewis and Sarah Lewis. She was preceded in death by her brother William Singleton.

Sally and Francis enjoyed their winters in Boca Grande, Florida. Her favorite activities included golf and tennis. She was also active in Kindervelt, the Garden Club and the Boca Grande Woman's Club. She loved to travel and did so widely around the globe with Francis.

Sally left Portsmouth after elementary school to attend The Stuart Hall Boarding School in Staunton, Virginia. She later earned a degree in nutritional science at The Ohio State University she loved a good meal and knew how to prepare one. She and Francis met at college on a blind date, where they both became lifetime fans of Buckeye football. She was a straight shooter who shared her opinions freely; you always knew where you stood with Sally. She loved her friends and sharing a good bourbon, but most all she loved her family and they loved her. She will be missed.

At her request, a private family service will be held. Memorials may be directed to Queen City Hospice. www.tpwhite.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
