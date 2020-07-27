1/1
Sarah Elizabeth Wilkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Elizabeth Wilkinson

Cincinnati - Sarah Elizabeth Wilkinson, of Cincinnati, OH, died at the age of 49 on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Sarah had many friends who loved her for her wit, her intellect, and her compassion. A graduate of Northwestern University and Xavier University, Sarah taught Art History and English at Walnut Hills High School. She was predeceased by her father, Randolph N. Wilkinson, III. Sarah is survived by her loving mother, Penny Wilkinson, her step-father, Richard Boehning, her sister Katie Wilkinson Heekin (Shane) and their children Colin, Luke and Ryan Heekin, her brother Brad Wilkinson (Valerie) and their children Andrea, MacKenzie, and Leah Wilkinson, her aunt Linda Summer Stahl, her cousin Jim Stahl (Michele) and their children Cameron and Riley Stahl, her aunt Jane Wilkinson Spicer and her daughter Jenny Sams, her uncle Bill Summer and cousins Billy (Dom) and Stephen (Angela) Summer and her close friend Brian Sweeney. Sarah donated her body to medical science at the University of Cincinnati Medical School. Her favorite charity was WVXU public radio. Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be planned for a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved