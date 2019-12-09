Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Sarah Richter

Sarah Richter Obituary
Sarah Richter

Mason - Beloved daughter of Kathleen and the late Robert W. Richter, loving sister of Robin (Gary) Chavez, adoring auntie of Annabelle and Gabrielle, loved by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Sarah was a dedicated nurse at Jewish Hospital. Passed away suddenly Saturday, December 7, 2019. Age 39. Visitation will be Sunday, December 15th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Road from 2-5PM. Funeral mass will be Monday, December 16th 10AM at St. Dominic Church. Memorials may be made to Seton High School or your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
