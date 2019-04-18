|
|
Schmitt Adolf
Union - Adolf Schmitt, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born in Munich, Germany in 1925. He is preceded in death by his mother, Irmgard Schmitt; his foster parents, Thomas and Maria Ostermeier; and his foster sister, Maria Hartl. Adolf is survived by his wife of 59 years Kate Mennerich Schmitt. He was father to Karen Kreyenhagen (Robert) and Annette Stambaugh (Kenneth). He was a proud Opa to Nicole, Hannah, and David Stambaugh. A skilled and precise engineer, Adolf had a long and successful career as a tool and die maker after emigrating from Germany and becoming a U.S. citizen. His family always came first. "Opa" always supported his daughters and grandchildren and was ever-present at all sporting events, horse shows, graduations, plays, holidays and birthdays. He is remembered for his talent to fix, create or build anything. His handiwork was flawless and he continually worked until he obtained perfection. In his younger days, he was an avid photographer and enjoyed golfing and bowling. Adolf won awards as an amateur photographer and developed his own photographs. His favorite subject was his family. At Adolf's requests private services were held and burial has taken place at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials in Adolf's memory are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8050 Hosbrook Road, Suite 314, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236 or , 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019