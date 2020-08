Or Copy this URL to Share

Scott T Marksberry 53 of Morrow OH passed away at home Aug 20, 2020. Son of late Etta Fulmer & James (JT)Marksberry, brother of late Mitchell. Survived by fiancé Gwen Elmer and her son Brady; brothers Tim (Tracie); Jim (Dixie); sister Nicole (Mark) Rivera; nephews and nieces.



Scott was a kind man, who was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He enjoyed family time, sports and riding his Harley.









