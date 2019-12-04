Services
Scott W. Leder

Scott W. Leder

Scott W. Leder loving father of Wil and Abby Leder, beloved son of Wil and Pat Leder (nee Patrick) dear brother of Lori (Ken) Kuhn & Geoff (Shellie) Leder, caring uncle of Alex, Kristi, Merrie, Gus & Eddie. Died Nov. 30, 2019. Age 49 years. Resident of Newtown. Friends may visit T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Sun. Dec 8, 2019 from 3-5 PM. Memorials to Matthew 25: Ministries or NAMI Southwest Ohio.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
