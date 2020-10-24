1/
Scottie Sands
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scottie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scottie Sands

Trenton - Scottie Sands of Trenton passed away on 10/21/2020 at 76. Survived by wife of 53 years Dianne. Daughter Linette (Brent) Graham. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home from 11:00-12:00 pm. Services to follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved