Sean Matthew McDonald
1961 - 2020
Covington - Sean Matthew McDonald, age 59, of Covington, Ky, died November 10, 2020, in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. The second son of Jack M McDonald and Gayle R. Frederick, Sean was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on 6/5/1961, and grew up one of five siblings, in Cincinnati. Sean graduated summa cum laude from the University of the Pacific, Stockton, CA, with a Bachelor of Arts in English. Sean's talent led to his employment at The New Yorker magazine, NY City, the Public library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, Kenton County Public Library of Covington, and ITT Technical Institute Norwood. Sean is remembered for his varied talents, e.g. as a musician (folk guitar), an artist (pencil sketches), a photographer (urban street scenes), a writer (social activism, justice), and as impassioned book collector! Sean had a tender eye and heart for the unseen, the unvoiced, the unrepresented - those crushed by society, rather than buoyed. Sean is survived by mother, Gayle R.(Frederick) McDonald (Cincinnati), and siblings Cary C. McDonald (Cincinnati), Brian W. McDonald (Cincinnati), Kevin B. McDonald (Atlanta, GA), and Shannon K. (McDonald) Curley (Flower Mound, TX), Step-Mother Cheryl (Garnett) McDonald (Cincinnati), 7 nieces and a nephew, and aunts, uncles, and cousins from Michigan to Louisiana. Due to new Covid-19 restrictions, services for Sean will be handled in private. Due to these new restrictions, you will be able to "Live Stream" Sean's service on "YouTube." To watch live go to www.youtube.com and search for "Linnemann Funerals Live." The live stream will start approximately at 11:50am. Sean will be laid to rest following the service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers or attendance, donations can be made in the name of Sean M. McDonald to the KENTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY FOUNDATION, 3095 Hulbert Avenue, Erlanger, KY, 41018. Funds will be applied to the Local History/Genealogy endowment. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityfuneralcare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
