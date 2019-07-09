Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Resources
Seldon Lockard


1927 - 2019
Seldon Lockard Obituary
Seldon Lockard

Springdale - Age 92. Passed away July 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Lockard. Devoted father of Linda Lockard, Janis (the late Rick) Hayes, and Mike (Mindy) Lockard. Loving grandfather of 6. Great grandfather of 8. Dear brother of John Lockard. Preceded in death by parents, James & Sally Lockard and 7 siblings. Seldon was a teacher in the Princeton and Mason school districts for 39 years. Friends may greet the family at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11am until time of service at 12noon. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 9, 2019
Remember
