Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharon Ann Bein Obituary
Sharon Ann Bein

Cincinnati - Sharon Ann Bein, age 69, went home to be with her Maker on November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Ernest Bein, devoted daughter of Dolores Adams, cherished mother of Michele (Wally) Bein, proud grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 10, dear sister of 6. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Burke and her step-father Harold Adams. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , . Full obituary at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
