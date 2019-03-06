|
Sharon Ann (Detmer) Keith
Lawrenceburg, IN - Sharon Ann (Detmer) Keith, 72, passed away on March 3, 2019. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dale Keith, by daughters, Kris Keith (Shelley Norris) and Shelley Silcox (Ryan), by son, Brian Keith (Jodi) , by sister, Marcia Zerkle (Gary), by brother, Dennis Detmer (Mary Ann), by six grandchildren and by three great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, March 7th at Markland Funeral Home in Rising Sun, IN. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 6th, 5-8 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Seven Hills Church 7300 Turfway Rd. Florence, KY 41042. marklandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 6, 2019