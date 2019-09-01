Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Sharon Diane Hammons Obituary
Sharon Diane Hammons

Green Twp. - HAMMONS

Sharon Diane (nee Bryson); Beloved mother of Stephen Hammons, Brett Hammons and Ryan Hammons; Dear grandmother of Dylan, Logan and Maggie; Daughter of Ronald (Ann) Bryson and the late Barbara Otto; Sister of Rhonda (Pete) Christman, Pamela (Joe) Riesenbeck, Deborah (Mark Frazier) Cooke and Ronnie (Marien) Bryson; Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; Passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 64; Resident of Green Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 from 11 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019
Download Now