Sharon Fry
Union Township - Sharon Ann Fry, a resident of Union Township, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the age of 71. She was the wife of 47 years of Herbert Fry. Mother of Jamie Fry and Matthew Neal (Jessica) Fry. Grandmother of Penelope Fry and Delilah Fry. Sister of John Neal, the late Larry Neal, and the late Sandra Whittingham. Sister-in-law to Carl Whittingham. She was also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visitation for Sharon will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Thursday November 19, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Thomas More Church, on Friday November 20, 2020, at 10:30 AM. Interment at Brookside Cemetery in West Chester. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597