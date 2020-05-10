Sharon Jagoditz
Sharon Jagoditz

Cincinnati - Sharon Jagoditz, beloved daughter of Joseph F. Jagoditz and the late Shirley Jagoditz (nee Garbade). Cherished sister of Joseph (Diane), Stephen, Michael (Lisa), Stephanie Jagoditz, and Staci Pursley. Loving aunt of Katie (Justin), Chris, James (Maria), Monica, Jaime (Jake), Kelley (Cody), Alex (Lindsay), Zach, Brandon, and Kayla, great aunt of Dylan, Dominic, Adelaide, Everett, Gracie and Scarlett. Sharon passed away Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at age 59. She leaves behind many cherished memories. Funeral services are being held privately for immediate family and relatives. Visitation 10AM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 10980 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241. Committal Service to follow at 12PM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends to take place at a future date and time.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
Funeral service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
