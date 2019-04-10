Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Cincinnati - (nee Hoglund) loving mother of Jennifer (Chris) Kincaid, Jill (Kevin) Schmit, and Jaima (Angela Steinmann) Holland, grandmother of Brody (Kassie) and Jackson, sister of Mary (Bobby) Braun, Melissa Dibert and Michelle Dibert, also survived by many family and friends. Passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at age 72. Sharon changed the lives of many students as a teacher in the Cincinnati Public School District. Visitation Saturday 11AM until family sharing at 1 PM at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
