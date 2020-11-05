Sharon Lee "Tootsie" (Hancock) Bates
Sharon Lee "Tootsie" (Hancock) Bates, age 73, went Home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born May 29, 1947 in Cincinnati to the late Charles and Christine (Bowman) Hancock. Tootsie graduated from Greenhills High School, and was a loving, generous, caring woman whose biggest joy was her family. She loved to cook, play piano, paint, take in a Broadway Musical, and being a "grammy." She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Bill; sons, Mike, William, Jr. (Tracy), and Brian; 6 grandchildren; brother, Charles Hancock, Jr.; and sister, Patti (Tony) Taylor. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11 from 5:30 to 7:30PM at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 11AM Thursday, November 12 at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton. www.BalesFH.com